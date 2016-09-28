Youth Congress State vice president C.R. Mahesh being taken to hospital after the police used tear gas shells to disperse violent agaitators in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Photo: C. Ratheesh Kumar

UDF to observe hartal in capital district today

The City police were on tenterhooks all through Tuesday as the ongoing agitation of the Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union (KSU) against fee hike for managements seats in self-financing colleges turned violent. The opposition United Democratic Front(UDF) will observe a hartal in Thiruvananthapuram district on Wednesday in protest against the Statewide police action on Youth Congress and KSU activists.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the UDF is going to spearhead the agitation launched by the Youth Congress and the KSU. The strategy of the UDF inside the Assembly would be decided after a meeting with the MLAs on Wednesday. Protest marches would be held in all the other districts, he said.

Tension loomed large as several activists gathered in front of the Secretariat right from the morning to pledge support to the agitation led by Youth Congress State president Dean Kuriakose and vice president C.R. Mahesh, whose hunger strike entered the eighth day.

The large police posse resorted to lathicharge when the agitators undertook a protest march along MG Road, which remained blocked for traffic for nearly two hours.

It was during the same time that a group of people, allegedly activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), began to attack the Youth Congress workers by throwing stones at them.

As the activists began to throw stones and eggs in retaliation, the police used teargas shells at the protesters. They also fired at the venue of the agitation at a time when Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran was present amongst the agitators. Hitting out at the police action, Mr. Sudheeran held Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responsible for unleashing violence against the protesters.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala soon rushed to the spot and condemned the incident.

While the police managed to disperse the protesters by around 1.45 p.m., they were forced to rush towards University College within a short while as Youth Congress workers and those of the SFI clashed against each other.

As the police began to lathicharge the activists, SFI activists began to throw stones at the police from within the campus premises.