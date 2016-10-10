A group of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Youth Congress (YC) activists on Sunday waved black flags at Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, who is in the centre of a controversy over his alleged bid to appoint some of his close relatives to head some State public sector units.

Despite extra vigil by the police, at least five BJYM and four YC workers waived black flags on the Minister as he reached in a vehicle to visit the now defunct Uduma Spinning Mill at Mailatty, near Poinachi, around 3.30 p.m., the police said. The protesters were arrested and later released on bail.

The Minister, who was here to attend a few functions, refused to comment on the controversy.