Caste and community groups in WhatsApp will lead to racial struggle in the country, writer Santhosh Echikkanam has said.

“Such groups are sowing the seeds of danger,” he said while inaugurating the 11th district conference of the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sanghom (PukaSa) at Mahakavi Moyinkutty Vaidyar Mapila Kala Academy, Kondotty, on Saturday.

PuKaSa district president K.P. Ramanan presided. State treasurer T.R. Ajayan, singer V.M. Kutty, State general secretary V.N. Murali, M.M. Narayanan, and Venu Paloor spoke.

Media analyst Sebastian Paul will inaugurate a seminar on ‘Democracy, secularism and humanism’ on Sunday afternoon. Poet Manambur Rajanbabu will inaugurate a poets’ meet in the evening. Film-maker Kamal will inaugurate T.A. Razak commemoration.

Basheer Chungathara was elected new president and Venu Paloor secretary. Manambur Rajanbabu, K.P. Ramanan, C. Vasudevan, N. Rajan, K.J. Chellappan and Nilambur Hafsath are vice presidents. Sasidharan Clari, S. Sanjay, Saji Samanath, Naseema Salim, K.P. Jayendran and Rajesh Puthukkad are joint secretaries. K. Krishnankutty is the new treasurer.