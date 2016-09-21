RAY OF HOPE:A farmworker at the Aranmula Puncha where Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunikumar will be launching farming.

After a long gap, the Aranmula Puncha is to have paddy cultivation soon. Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar will launch the work to prepare the fields for cultivation in the Puncha that has been lying fallow all these years owing to prolonged flooding.

Arrangements done

The Agriculture Department has made arrangements to make the launch of the field preparation work on the 350-acre Aranmula Puncha a big event.

Mr. Sunilkumar will inaugurate the programme by lighting a ceremonial lamp at a function to be held at Aranmula Puncha at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

J. Sajeev, award-winning Agriculture Officer at Pandalam Agriculture Farm, has been appointed the special officer of the project.

Mr. Sajeev told The Hindu that, initially, 56 hectares of land would be prepared for cultivation.

Veena George, MLA, said five tractors have been arranged for preparing the fields.

The MLA will launch the tractors into the Puncha on the occasion.

To begin on Nov. 1

She said the paddy cultivation would begin on November 1.

The cultivation would be carried out by different peasants’ groups from the villages of Mallappuzhassery, Aranmula and Kidangannur.

The Agriculture Department would provide all necessary support to the farmers’ groups, Ms. George said.