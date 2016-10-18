Work on power projects, which has been pending for years, will be resumed soon, Electricity Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.

Work on the Pallivasal extension project, Kochi-Edamon transmission line and the Thottiyad project which had been blocked for years would be resumed within three months, the Minister said.

Speaking after inaugurating a solar plant installed by the Thrissur Corporation on Saturday, he said the three projects would be commissioned in three years.

Extension project

“More than 50 per cent of the work on the Pallivasal extension project has been completed. If land acquisition is hindering the Kochi-Edamon project, technical issues have plagued Thottiyad project. A project in Malappuram for which the then Deputy Chief Minister Avukader Kutti Naha laid foundation 24 years ago has not been started yet. Work on the project will be started,” he said.

“The State’s power needs could not be met with small projects alone, we need big projects too,” the Minister said. The attempt was to make the State self-sufficient in power production. The Centre’s power policy would push the State into darkness, he added. Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan presided.

The Thrissur corporation has installed the solar power plant at Jaihind market. In all, 772 solar panels have been installed on the three buildings at a cost of Rs. 1.73 crore. About 200 kilowatt of power will be generated. The cost of production of each unit power will be around Rs. 8.