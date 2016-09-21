A team of carpenters, led by Ananthan Achary of Mannar and Palani Achary, at the worksite.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has started carpentry work on the teak wood for replacing the old flag mast on the Ayyappa temple premises with a new one.

A team of carpenters led by Ananthan Achary of Mannar and Palani Achary have started the work on the teak wood brought from the Konni forests a year ago.

The traditional temple architect, Chitrabhanu Namboodiripad of Vezhapparambu Mana, has prepared the mathematical calculations and design of the proposed flag mast.

The decision to replace the old flag mast with a new one was taken on the recommendations made by a team of Vasthu experts led by Kanippayur Krishnan Namboodiripad a year ago. The astrological consultation conducted at Sabarimala too had recommended replacement of the old flag mast that was found decayed.

The teak wood suitable for the proposed mast was identified in the Konni forests and it was brought to Pampa in a ceremonial procession in September last.

TDB member Ajay Tharayil told The Hindu that the installation of the new mast would be held at the auspicious ‘muhurthom’ between 11.50 a.m. and 1.40 p.m. on June 25, 2017.

The existing flag mast would be dismantled on February 16 and the foundation stone for the new mast would be laid on April 7.

The teak wood would be treated by immersing it in a specially made large vessel filled with medicated oil.

It requires not less than 130 kg of gold for covering the wooden mast with gold plates.

The mast would be built strictly adhering to the principles of Kerala temple architecture.

The TDB has got sufficient stock of gold and the board would also accept gold as offerings from devotees for building the proposed golden flag mast, sources said.