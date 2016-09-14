: For the first time in the history of Pulikkali, women will perform in the festival.

Members of the WINGS (Women’s Integration and Growth Through Sports) a women’s group that functions for empowerment of women through sports activities have taken initiative to make a foray into the male bastion.

“Lack of creative intervention by women has turned many fields into male bastions. We faced opposition to our initiative. We know that Pulikkali demands a lot of physical power and stamina. But WINGS has taken this as a challenge,” said Deepa Namboothiri, vice-president of WINGS.

The objective is to improve the presence of women in more and more public spaces. Increased presence of women in public spaces will decrease the chances of violation against women, she noted.

Though WINGS initially planned to form a Pulikkali team, they later decided to perform as part of the Viyyur Desam Pulikkali team, owing to financial difficulties. The organisation also has plans to make a Kummatti team for the next Onam.