They participate in Pulikkali dance in Thrissur for the first time as part of Onam celebrations

Breaking into a 200-year-old male bastion, four women stormed into the Pulikkali performance arena with a resounding roar in Thrissur on Saturday.

History was rewritten by the women, who had painted the stripes of the big cat over body-hugging costumes and danced along with male ‘tigers’ as part of the Onam celebrations.

The women — N.A. Vinaya, an ASI at the Kerala Police Academy, Divya Divakar, a schoolteacher from Nilambur, Sakkeena, a fashion designer from Kozhikode, and Rahna Fatima of the Ayyanthole Desam contingent— marched, along with the fellow tigers of the Viyyur Desam Pulikkali team to Swaraj Round to surprise and appreciation from the crowds. Ms Vinaya was dressed as a leopard, the others were dressed as tigresses.

Members of WINGS (Women Integration and Growth Through Sports), an organisation that promotes sports activities among women, they said they want to break the gender barriers in public festivals. Artists Sreedevi and Sheela of Viyyur did the body painting for the tigresses. “Many of the public festivals are just men’s celebrations owing to lack of creative intervention by women. We want to acquire our rightful space in society. We took it as a challenge,” said Ms. Vinaya, president of WINGS.

WINGS plans an exclusive Pulikkali team for women next time. .