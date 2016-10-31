The CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran has stressed the need to bring women to the Centre stage, as they are the worst hit under the new economic policies of the Central government.

Inaugurating the Mahilasanghom State leadership camp here on Sunday, Mr. Rajendran said the new economic policies had created huge population that was marginalised from the mainstream. And among them, women were the worst hit, he said. These policies resulted in the breakdown of the traditional industries and here too women were the worst victims, he said.

According to him, women were at the receiving end of attacks and discrimination. Even political reasons could be behind this trend. However, as a party, the CPI was committed to ensure safety for women and also in taking them centre stage through greater representation, Mr. Rajendran said.

The State camp of the Mahilasanghom formally got underway with the hoisting of the flag by Meenakshi Thampan. The camp will conclude on Monday.