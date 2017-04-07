All-women team digs deep, finds success

NREGS women workers by the side of the well they dug at Aajanur panchayat near Kanhangad.

In a show of solidarity, a group of 12 Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) women workers dug two wells by themselves in the intense summer days to trace water, providing much-needed solace to two families in Ajanur grama panchayat here.

The effort ensured potable water to Girija, 40, and Vanaja, 52, both mothers of two children, and residents of Kaattukulangara. For around 30 years, both families had been fetching water from neighbourhood localities.

The MGNREGS workers dug the wells in a span of two weeks and managed to trace water at depths of 4.30 metres and 5.70 metres. The works were initiated by former panchayat ward member T.V. Padmini, under whose supervision the MGNREGS works were executed with support from ward member T. Madhavan.

Survey in 2015

The decision to execute the works was taken following a survey carried out by the panchayat in 2015 to help families under the BPL (below the poverty) category, Ms. Padmini told The Hindu on Friday.

The well-digging, finished on March 28, was taken up after the panchayat approved a resolution to help the families. Girija, a sweeper in a private hospital, and Vanaja, who worked in a cashew processing unit at nearby Kottapra, had to fetch water for domestic needs in the midst of their hectic days.

The panchayat decided to find a solution to their water crisis by involving the MGNREGS workers. While the well dug on Girija’s compound was dug without hassles, the MGNREGS women had to encounter a rocky formation as they commenced the digging on Vanaja’s residential premises, she said.

Unfazed, the women used ladders from inside the well to chip away at the rock till they found crystal clear water 5.70 metres deep, she said.