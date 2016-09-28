Rights panel seeks report from district authorities

The death of a woman at Edappal on Monday has stirred a public outcry following reports that she died of starvation. The State Human Rights Commission has asked for a report from district authorities about the circumstances that led to the death of Shobhana Kunnathu Veettil.

Shobhana, 55, has been living with her daughter Shruthi, 26, for several years. Local people said both were mentally ill.

Health officials who reached the house on hearing about the death found Shruthi in an emaciated condition. They said she too had been starving like her mother. She was shifted to a hospital.