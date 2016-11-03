A woman pillion rider, travelling on her husband’s scooter, was hit and run over by a truck, instantaneously killing her at Athirampuzha at the gates of Mahatma Gandhi University on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, Leena, 42, a teacher was going to the school riding pillion on her husband’s scooter when a speeding truck hit them and ran over her when she fell on to the road.

The scooter and her husband Shaji Mathew of Muthedom House, Mannanam, had fallen on the left side, while the victim fell on the right side to the middle of the road.

Leena is a native of Kozhikode. She leaves behind her husband and two children. The police have registered a case and taken the vehicles into custody.