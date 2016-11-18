A 43-year-old woman was found dead with a deep stab injury in her neck inside her house at Chamakal under the Payyavur police station limits here on Thursday. The police identified the deceased as Reena of Chamakal, wife of Sunny (49). Sunny was found unconscious in the house with with a vein cut in his left wrist. The police suspect that the woman was killed by her husband who later tried to end his own life. The man was rushed to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. The murder could have occurred between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the police said. The couple have a daughter who is studying in a computer training institution, and a school going son. The daughter left for the institute in the morning and the son left the house for school at 11 a.m., the police said. The body was found when the daughter came back at around 2 p.m. Family dispute is suspected to be the motive behind the murder, they said