The mother of P. Safwan, who is among the six Keralites arrested by the NIA on Sunday on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, denied the allegations slapped on him by the police.

When approached at his house at Ponmundam on Monday, his mother, Rabiya, told mediapersons that Safwan would never do anything against the country. “I have brought him up as a good boy. He is a kind-hearted child. He will not engage in any terror activities,” his mother said.

However, she was prevented from speaking further by a group of neighbours who barged in. The neighbours turned hostile towards the newsperson, saying the media were responsible for trapping Safwan and the others in the name of terror acts.

Safwan was an active worker of the Popular Front of India and was involved in various socio-cultural activities. Local people said they had no idea about his terror links as alleged by the police.

