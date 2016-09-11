A vagabond woman suffered serious injuries in her face when she was bitten by stray dogs at Mambaram at Thalassery in the early hours of Saturday.

The woman has been identified as Radha (40) who was staying with other women in a tent. She has been admitted to the General Hospital at Thalassery. She was attacked by stray dogs at around 5 p.m. She suffered serious injuries in her nose and lips in the attack. A native of Hunsoor in Karnataka, she had been staying in the area for years.

The incident comes at a time when a debate is raging in the State on how to check the growing stray dog attacks.