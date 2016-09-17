: Chandrika, 48, of Kavumkara Kuruma tribal hamlet at Pazhupathur was allegedly beaten to death by her son, Pradeep, 27, in her house on Thursday night.

The Sulthan Bathery police said Chandrika had been living along with Balakrishnan of the hamlet at Pazhupathur, near Sulthan Bathery, for past seven years after the death of her husband, Karunakaran.

Pradeep, a casual labourer addicted to alcohol, often used to pick up a quarrel with Chandrika citing her second marriage.

Following an altercation on Thursday evening, Pradeep hit Chandrika on her head with a wooden log in an inebriated mood, the police said.

When Balakrishnan tried to dissuade him, the accused attacked him too, the police added.