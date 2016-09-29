The Thrissur First Additional District Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced nine persons who killed a witness in a case related to the murder of a Tamil Nadu councillor to life imprisonment.

Sambu, alias Shanmughan, 35, the lone eyewitness to the murder of Tiruchengode municipal councillor Alakarasan, was killed in December 2004.

The body was later dumped in the Chalakudy river.

Additional Sessions Judge John K. Illikkadan slapped a fine Rs.40,000 each on the convicts Saravanan, 35, of Kottapalayam; his wife Sivakami, 25; Senthil, 23, of Tiruchengode; Lakshmanan, 23, of Namakkal; Ramesh, 25 of Erode; Jagadeesh, 25, of Salem; Rangaswami, 24, of Ramanathapuram; Muthu, 30, of Namakkal; and Ankamuthu, 29, of Namakkal. They were involved in the murder case.

The convicts abducted Shanmughan, the eyewitness, soon after he gave a statement against them in a court.

They slit his throat and dumped the body in the river.

Earlier murder case

The convicts committed the crime to escape from the earlier murder case, according to the prosecution.

The police, who recovered a paper with the name of Saravanan from the pocket of the body of Shanmughan, traced the culprits.

The court considered the circumstantial evidence and scientific assessments in the case which did not have any eye-witnesses.

The convicts abducted the eyewitness soon after he gave a statement in court.