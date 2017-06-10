Wildcat strikes to affect State’s image

more-in

A series of wildcat strikes called by political parties during the past few days has cast a shadow on the new industrial policy that pivots on projecting the State as one of the 10 prime investment destinations in the country.

The Statewide and locality-specific snap strikes and hartals called in support of various issues is feared to have put in bad light the concerted efforts of the government and the Industries Department to project the State as a potential investment haven.

Successive governments have been reiterating the argument that the State had not witnessed any major labour unrest during the past two decades and the new work culture, coupled with a renewed impetus for private investment, is expected to bring in substantial investments.

The draft industrial policy released here on Friday pins its hopes on the steps taken for easing bureaucratic wrangles that impede smooth clearances and has also mooted a single window system with a comprehensive application form to make the task more easy for entrepreneurs.

Trade union leaders of all political hues share a common view that the trend of calling hartals and strikes on frivolous issues are inimical to the interests of the State and the public and should be avoided.

Hartals should be the last resort and should have a substantive cause, it was felt.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions State president Anathalavattom Anandan says that the circumstances that lead to a hartal should be avoided as it causes undue hardships to all people.

“A ban on hartals is not feasible, but a conscious effort is needed to avoid it. Such agitations shift the focus of discussion from development issues and also obfuscate the gains of a government,” says Mr.Anandan.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh State president K.K.Vijayakumar does not approve of frequent strike calls, but says that those in power should address important issues in a even-handed and judicious manner and learn to think and act beyond narrow political gains.

“Those wielding power should treat everyone as equal and resolve issues before they aggravate,” says Mr.Vijayakumar.

Indian National Trade Union Congress State general secretary V.J. Joseph too feels that political parties should desist from calling snap strikes.

He said general strikes should be held after announcing the dates well in advance and that too only for serious issues.