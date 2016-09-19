Missing:Chillikomban, a wild elephant on the Indo-Swiss project area in Munnar, had wounds behind the left eye. It has disappeared to the forest, say local people.— File Photo

Padayappa, Chillikomban and Hosu roam Munnar forests

If Padayappa (leader) is known for its masculine characteristics, Chillikomban got his name from his unique long tusks that look like tree branches. Hosu received the name after it carried a piece of hose on its tusk after breaking a drinking water hose near the Indo-Swiss project area at Mattupetty.

In Munnar, wild elephants are named after their characteristics by the local people and drivers who frequently come close to them. These elephants are often sighted on the Munnar stretch of NH 49. They are familiar in the area and are identified by names even in the Forest Department circles. These tuskers are an attraction for tourists as they are often seen on the roadside, and do not bother the moving vehicles. Though they foray into the roadside shanty shops for food, there was no instance of human beings coming under their attack. Thus they endeared themselves to the local people.

Once when Padayappa disappeared from the area, it created news. After nearly six months, he came back.

However, Chillikomban and its fans are a worried lot now. It was seen wallowing in mud in severe pain as he has been injured behind the left eye and close to the left ear panel. How the injuries came about remains a mystery though the Forest Department blame miscreants who must have thrown glass bottles or stones to chase it away from the road. Though the injuries are not serious, his tired demeanour and frequent rubbing of the wounds with the trunk have left the fans sad.

Some tourists throw stones to chase away the wild elephants without realising that they are, in fact, not dangerous.

There are many who enjoy their presence and they are part of the symbiotic existence in the locality, said an official of the Munnar Forest Division. Chillikomban has disappeared into the forests and is believed to be recuperating.

Residents and drivers are hopeful that the elephant will soon make a comeback.