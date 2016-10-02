(Palakkad): In a fitting tribute to the Bharathapuzha, people from different walks of life gathered at the historic Varikkassery Mana here on Saturday to honour the contributions of five artists and artisans from the banks of the river who have helped immortalize its rich legacy.

Those honoured were a craftsman who creates the intricate headgear worn by Kathakali dancers, a social entrepreneur who runs a school for percussionists, Kerala’s lone glove puppeteer, a shadow puppeteer and a bronzesmith who turns metal into mirrors.

The artists were awarded art fellowship of Rs.1 lakh each. The event was organised as part of ‘Near The Nila,’ an annual tourism and cultural event organised under the initiative of the Puducherry-based The Blue Yonder, a forerunner in the field of responsible and sustainable tourism for 12 years.

The fellowship winners were Kothavil Ramankutty (Kathakali koppu maker), Santhosh Alamkode (Sopanam School of Panchavadyam), K.V. Ramakrishnan (glove puppeteer), Ramachandra Pulavar (shadow puppeteer) and M.P. Krishnakumar (Adakkaputhoor Kannadi).

The award ceremony also saw a unique musical offering to the river. There were performances by the Vayali Bamboo Music and international musician Aurelio with his band Svaram (Auroville, Puducherry). A mizhavu performance by Narayanan Nambiar was also part of the event. Rika Jean Francois, corporate social responsibility commissioner of the world’s largest travel trade show ITB Berlin, was the guest of honour. “Those chosen for this year’s awards are trendsetters who, despite various constraints, went out of their way to sustain and promote their arts and crafts, the very culture that defines the civilisation of the Nila,” Gopinath Parayil, founder of The Blue Yonder, said in his welcome speech.

Five artists and artisans who immortalized the Nila’s rich legacy honoured.