A mass bicycle ride conducted here on Sunday morning caught the attention of many, furthering their dreams of a healthier life. Many curious heads turned in amusement as a 50-member group of youngsters and children cycled through the towns for a cause.

The programme named ‘I Ride with India 2016’ coincided with similar rides taken out under the banner Cycle India Club across the country.

Objective

“Our objective is wide and big. Even when it can take us to the Limca Book of Records, we want to increase the visibility of cycling as a sport,” said P. Shahad, one of the coordinators.

The cyclists spread the message of exercise and food control as part of keeping life style related diseases at bay. Special thrust was given on diabetes. Flagging off the rally at Kottakkunnu, District Panchayat vice president Sakeena Pulpadan reminded the people of the role cycling as an exercise could play in preventing diabetes, stroke and heart attack.

The Kottakkunnu Collective, a group of people who gather at Kottakkunnu everyday as part of ensuring better health and social life, lent its support to the ride when several organisations backed the pan-India programme elsewhere. Mr. Shahad said that the first edition of the ride held last year had evoked massive response with more than 10,000 people taking part in the event. “This time too, the response has been immense. We want more and more people to join the cause,” he said.