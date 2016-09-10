The Kozhencherry panchayat stadium hall witnessed the marriage ceremonies of two girls of the Mahila Mandiram attached to the Social Justice Department on Thursday.

Sivasankaran, an electrician from Malappuram, and Manu from Melukara, near Kozhenchery, tied the nuptial knots with Manju and Remya respectively of the Mahila Mandiram.

Manju has been a resident of the mandiram for the past 10 years and Remya for the past three years. The marriages were held as per the norms prescribed by the Social Justice Department.

District Collector R. Girija and district panchayat president Annapoornadevi were present at the marriage ceremony. Both the brides were presented with a purse of Rs.1,00,000 and jewellery of six sovereigns each as per the government norms.

Chrysostum blesses the couples

Philipose Mar Chrysostum, Metropolitan Emeritus of the Mar Thoma Church, blessed the couples.

Block panchayat president M.B. Sathyan said the panchayat had deposited Rs.1,00,000 each in the name of both girls against the government stipulation of Rs.50,000.