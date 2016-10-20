‘We will work closely with FIFA, govt.’

Mayor Soumini Jain on city’s preparations for world cup

The Under-17 World Cup is a great occasion for Kochi to improve its reputation at the international level. Kochi Corporation will focus on certain key areas such as transportation, infrastructure (roads), waste collection and management as part of its early preparations for the event.

Tourist desks and information counters will be opened. We will provide information on tourist destinations, hotels and bus timings to the visitors through the help desks. The corporation will have to ensure overall hygiene and better roads ahead of the event.

We will have to use our own fund and Plan fund to carry out these projects.

Fast-tracking Smart City Mission works before the World Cup will be of great help to the preparatory works. Kochi Corporation will work closely with FIFA and the government in making the event a success.

As told to G. Krishnakumar