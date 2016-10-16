Pinarayi to open district-level event in Kannur today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the district-level celebration of the 100th anniversary of Sree Narayana Guru’s ‘Namukku jathiyilla’ (We have no caste) declaration at a function here on Sunday.

A press release announcing this here on Saturday said that the Chief Minister would inaugurate the programme at the Kannur Government Higher Secondary School here at 2.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The programme is being organised by the Information and Public Relations Department.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will also attend the function, said the press release.