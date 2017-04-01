Wayanad grapples with unfamiliar heat

Unusual sight: Farm workers wear hats to keep the sun at bay at a vegetable farm at Meenangadi in Wayanad.

Wayanad is witnessing its hottest days in the recent past with the maximum temperature touching 34.2° Celsius on Friday. With the temperature constantly hovering around 33.5° Celsius, which is nearly two degrees above the normal temperature, people are mostly opting to stay indoors.

According to meteorology officials, temperature has been rising for the past few days. The data available with the Regional Agriculture Research Station, Ambalavayal, revealed that the average temperature in the district was 32° Celsius from February second week to March end as against 30.8° Celsius during the corresponding period last year. It was 27.2° Celsius in 2011 and 25.3° Celsius in 2012.

Crops’ plight

The climate variation in Wayanad, a major producer of pepper, tea and coffee in the State, would adversely affect the crops next year, P. Rajendran, Associate Director of Research, RARS, said. Planting trees and rejuvenating paddy cultivation may help restore the micro-climate of the region, Dr. Rajendran said. Focus should also be given to rainwater harvesting.

The climatic variation may affect the disease and pest resistance and resilience of all crops, says N. Anilkumar, Director, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation here. The variation may affect photo-periodic response of rice, resulting in lesser yield, he said.

Insects in peril

The major crops of the region such as coffee and cardamom are insect-pollinated.

Climate variation may affect the behaviour pattern of insects which in turn could impact these crops. Insect diversity, especially honeybees, could be hit.

Need for research

“We do not have quality research data to assess the impact of climate variation on crops,” he said, adding that the national agriculture research system should give priority to the scientific dimension of climate change. “We attach importance only to the political dimension of the issue,” he said.

Public sector research into the issue is the need of the hour, Dr. Anilkumar said.