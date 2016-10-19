District records deficit of 59% rainfall during southwest monsoon

A sharp decline in rainfall during the southwest monsoon has cast a shadow over farming in Wayanad, a major coffee and spices growing region.

According to the rainfall data available with the Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad received only 1,073.8 mm rainfall during the southwest monsoon (from June 1 to September 30) as against the normal rainfall of 2,632.1, a deficit of 59 per cent, the highest among all districts in Kerala.

Northwest monsoon

The district has so far recorded 97 per cent deficit of rainfall in the first few days of the northwest monsoon. The district has received only 2.8 mm rainfall since October as against the normal rainfall of 84.6 mm during the same period.

The rainfall data recorded at the Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS) of Kerala Agricultural University at Ambalavayal also point that things will not be easy for the farmers unless the district receives a normal northwest monsoon. According to the data at RARS, the Ambalavayal region has received 960 mm rainfall since1 June, as against 1,517 mm received during the corresponding period last year.

The normal annual rainfall received by the district a year was above 2,000 mm, RARS sources said. The station recorded a total rainfall of 1,250 mm, including the summer showers, since January 1, 2016, as against 1,850 mm during the same period last year, sources added.

Usually, 30 per cent of the rain is contributed by the northeast monsoon, which is yet set in in the district, the sources added.

Grim situation

The monsoon played a crucial role in the production of cash crops such as pepper, coffee,tea, cardamom, plantain, ginger, and tuber crops.

Pepper production might dip by 50 per cent owing to the sharp decline in rainfall during its pollination period, farming sources said. Also, ginger farmers could not apply fertilizer to the crop on time, which would adversely affect production, sources added.

Sources in the coffee sector said that coffee production would decline up to 30 per cent owing to the dearth of summer rain.