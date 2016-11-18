Project for solid waste Management initiated in 2010

The Lalur-Model Project for Solid Waste Management (LAMPS), a decentralised waste management project that was initiated in 2010 with the intervention of the then Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan, is in cold storage.

Even when most of the streets are stinking with garbage, the city corporation is in no mood to continue with the much tom-tomed project meant for bringing a permanent solution to the garbage woes of the city.

Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan said that LAMPS was almost dumped by the previous UDF council itself.

“No project was implemented by the UDF council under the LAMPS during their tenure. As the project hasn’t brought expected results, the city corporation is looking for implementing more effective projects to tackle the garbage issue,” she said.

Samiti’s complaint

But Lalur Samara Samiti, in their complaint to CPI(M) district secretary K. Radhakrishnan, alleged that Deputy Mayor Varghese Kandamkulathy informed them that the corporation had dropped LAMPS.

“The corporation cannot take such a decision to drop LAMPS. There are two committees – one monitoring committee with the Chief Minister as chairman and another implementing committee with the Mayor as head -- for the project. If the corporation took a decision to drop the project without discussing it in the council and the two committees, it is undemocratic,” said Samiti chairman T.K. Vasu.

The corporation has the moral responsibility to explain why it has taken such a decision and what is its alternative plan as a solution to the city’s garbage problem.

Lapse

If there is any lapse in the project, the corporation should rectify it, instead of dropping the entire project, he said. The LDF government had allotted Rs.9.4 crore for the project in 2010.

And the city corporation received Rs. 94 lakh as the first instalment.

The Samiti leader said the people have the right to know how the civic body utilised the money allotted for the project.

However, the Mayor said the council has not taken any decision to drop the project yet.

Stinking issue

