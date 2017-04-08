Walk around Bekal, with a virtual guide

more-in

It is a pilot initiative to help tourists access on their mobile phones and laptops information related to the destinations as they visit them. The novel scheme that plans to cover 40 tourist spots in and around Thalassery here and Bekal in Kasaragod in the first phase will help tourists get audio-visual and narrative content featuring historical and cultural background details of the destinations that can enrich their experience.

The ‘Virtual Tourism Guide’ launched by the Bekal Tourism Development Corporation (BRDC) is planned to supplement tourist guides as the tourists can access the information on the tourism spots on their mobile phones or laptops from geo codes or QR codes or number codes displayed in locations near the tourist destinations or on tourism-related websites.

Pilot scheme

The State government has already given the project its administrative sanction. The pilot ‘Virtual Tourism Guide’ scheme, being launched for the first time in the State, will be implemented in six months.

“We have already decided that the facility will be launched in 40 tourist destinations at Thalassery and Bekal and the process of selecting the spots is under way,” said BRDC Managing Director T.K. Manzoor. “Content generation for the project is being planned,” he told The Hindu, adding that historians would be involved in preparing the content for historical destinations.

The content will be made available in Malayalam, English and Hindi. A tourist visiting, say, Gundert Bungalow at Thalassery, or Overbury’s Folly, a popular picnic spot at Thalassery, can access all historical details, old photographs or visual content from the QR/geo/number codes on display near the locations.

An authentic audio-visual description of the German missionary who had lived in the bungalow for 20 years in the mid-nineteenth century and compiled the Malayalam dictionary and published a Malayalam newspaper during the period will give the tourist an enhanced experience.

Old photographs and other details of E.N. Overbury, British officer who had served as a judge at Thalassery, and who started building the picnic spot but left it incomplete (hence it is named a ‘folly’) will give a flavour of history to the spot.

Asked if the virtual tourism guide was planned to replace tourist guides, Mr. Manzoor said the facility could also be used by tourist guides for more authentic information on the destinations.

The pilot scheme, according to BRDC officials, will also cover institutions featuring circus and martial arts traditions of Thalassery. They said the project would be extended to tourism destinations in other parts of the region in the next phase.