Victim has alleged misbehaviour by officer

Peramangalam Circle Inspector M.V. Manikandan has been suspended pending inquiry in connection with the Wadakkanchery sex scandal.

M.R. Ajith Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Thrissur range, on Monday took disciplinary action against Manikandan on a complaint by the victim that the police officer had misbehaved with her. According to the complainant, Manikandan verbally abused her when she went to the police station to lodge a complaint of gang rape by a CPI(M) leader and three others.

Meanwhile, Mahila Congress activists took out a protest march to the office of the Inspector General demanding action against Wadakkanchery municipal councillor Jayanthan.