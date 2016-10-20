Excise and Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan will inaugurate the Gram Nyayalaya (village court) at Chokli here on October 22.

It is the second village court to be established in the district to ensure speedy and easy access to justice system in the rural areas of the country under an Act passed by Parliament, a press release said here on Wednesday. High Court judge C.T. Ravikumar will preside over the inaugural function.

The village court is housed at a building constructed earlier by the Chokli panchayat. An amount of Rs.9 lakh for the renovation of the building and purchase of furniture was mobilised from the public by a local committee, it said.

Meanwhile, Irikkur MLA K.C. Joseph has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to expedite the proceedings to sanction the proposal for a village court in his constituency.

In a representation he said that the proposal was said to be now under the consideration of the Chief Minister. As the panel appointed by the High Court had expressed satisfaction after examining the proposal, it is learnt the file had been sent to the Chief Minister with the recommendation of the Home Department, Mr. Joseph said. The proposal be sanctioned at the earlier so that the work for establishing the court could be started without delay, he said.