Excise and Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan has said legal system and its interpretations should be for the people.

Inaugurating the Grama Nyayalaya (village court) established in the Chokli panchayat here on Saturday, the Minister said that awareness had to be created to strengthen the people’s faith in the judiciary as an institution for their good.

He also exuded the hope that the village court system would be an answer to the huge backlog of cases pending in courts.

He called on the judiciary to consider that people who approached courts including those presented as witnesses were also human beings. There should be basic amenities for them in the courts, he said.

Objective

In his presidential address, High Court judge C.T. Ravikumar said the objective of the village courts was to ensure speedy grievance redress through simplification of legal procedures.

A.N. Shamseer, MLA, District and Sessions Court judge V.G. Anil Kumar, Chief Judicial Magistrate Seydalavi, and Panur block panchayat president K.E. Kunhabdulla, were among those present at the function.