Veteran footballer dead

Veteran football player and former State president of the Kerala Football Association (KFA) P. Madhavan died here on Tuesday night. He was 90.

Dr. Madhavan, who was also a medical doctor, died at a private hospital where he had been admitted following old age ailments. Relatives said the funeral would take place on September 1 at Payyambalam here in the afternoon. He was one of the founders of the Spirited Youths football club here. He had also served as secretary and vice president of the District Sports Council. He had also played for the Madras State team during 1945-1950 and for the Madras University team.

After completing his medical education in 1953, he had served in the Army. Later, he opened JJS Hospital here. He is survived by wife Dr. Shantha and three children.