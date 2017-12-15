Verdict gives a strong message: CM

more-in

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the death sentence for the suspect in the rape-murder of the Dalit law student in Ernakulam held a stark message for those who fancied that they could get away with crimes against women in Kerala.

The verdict was also a judicial recognition for the government’s commitment to creating a free, independent, and fearless environment for women. The government had brought to justice the person responsible for the student’s murder within 18 days of coming to power in May 2016, he said.

The murder of the woman, who battled the daily deprivations to make a life for herself, had resonated among the ordinary folk and was highlighted by the Left Democratic Front as an emotive campaign issue in the run-up the Assembly elections in 2016.

Mr. Vijayan said he flagged up the case in the first meeting of the Cabinet. He constituted a new team under Additional Director General of Police B. Sandhya to take a fresh look at the crime. He expressed satisfaction that the police had risen up to the challenge. Investigators relied on painstakingly collected scientific evidence to identify the accused. The prosecution proved to be effective in court. He highlighted the case as a telling example of the investigative prowess of the Kerala Police if backed by adequate material support.