Local MLA K. Kunhiraman’s assertion that the Central University of Kerala (CUK) should take the initiative to bring in the requisite medical, road, and drinking water facilities to the main campus during the inaugural ceremony of men’s and women’s hostels on Saturday led to commotion as a senior CUK official came forward to clarify the university’s stance on the issue.

The ruckus was triggered when P. Karunakaran, MP, was found arguing with university finance officer K. Jayaprasad for making “derogatory” remarks hinting that the political leadership, especially the local MP, should exert pressure on the Union government to set up a medical college attached to the university, which is quite a long-pending demand.

Agitating families

Mr. Kunhiraman also sided with the agitating families seeking jobs at the CUK as had been assured to 16 persons who threatened to commit suicide recently.

Mr. Jayaprasad said that it was the responsibility of the State government to lay pipeline from the Moonamkadavu river and also take steps to improve transport and medical facilities to those residing on the campus.

The official added that the university could not take a decision on its own to provide jobs to displaced persons. Apparently infuriated over the remarks of the official, Mr. Karunakaran virtually scolded the former for making “unwarranted” remarks at a public venue in full media glare.

“You should be able to acknowledge the contributions of the local MP and other political leadership in ensuring that the the university allotted to Kerala was finally set up in Kasaragod.

