This year’s arts festival of the schools affiliated to the CBSE coming under the jurisdiction of the Venad Sahodaya Complex (VSC) will be held at Lake Ford here from October 20 to 22.

Students from 44 CBSE schools in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam and Nagercoil district of Tamil Nadu will be competing for 143 events during the three days. VSC presdient K.K. Shajahan said here on Tuesday that 2,458 students would participate.

MP to inaugurate

The festival will be formally inaugurated on October 21 morning by N.K. Premachandran, MP.

Mayor V. Rajendababu will be the chief guest at the valedictory function to be held in the evening on October 22.

Kollam is hosting the festival after three years.