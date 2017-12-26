Vehicle tax evasion: CBbooks showroom owners

more-in

The Crime Branch (CB) police have opened separate criminal inquiries against several automobile showrooms in the State suspected of having facilitated the wide-range vehicle registration tax fraud that has cost the public exchequer dear.

On Tuesday, it booked the directors of an automobile agency in Kochi that sells opulent vehicles on charges of cheating, forgery and use of forged documents as genuine ones under Section 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigators said the showroom officials, to drive up sales and squeeze profits, canvassed affluent clients by promising to help them save hugely on vehicle registration tax.

They helped buyers fraudulently register their vehicles in the Union Territory of Puducherry to evade 20% tax levied by Kerala on vehicles priced ₹20 lakh and upward.

The showroom owners engaged go-betweens to arrange fake records, including notarised documents, to show their clients had permanent homes in Puducherry. They also used the false papers to apply for registration permits in the Union Territory for vehicles purchased in Kerala.

The CB were also probing whether concerned government officials had tacitly helped the racket that has, over the years, defrauded the government of crores of rupees in terms of revenue. The agency had recently appraised the government of the scale of the spectacular fraud. Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac was reported to have taken a grave view of the white-collar crime.

So far, the CB has indicted three celebrities, actors Fahadh Faasil, Amala Paul and Suresh Gopi, MP, in connection with the racket. The agency arrested and questioned them and later released the actors on bail in deference to court directions.

Ms. Paul is scheduled to appear before the agency for questioning in January. She has also moved the court for anticipatory bail.

An investigator said the vehicle tax fraud cases registered so far were just the tip of the iceberg. More celebrities and businesspeople who sought to save on automobile tax similarly were under the scanner.

So were scores of automobile agencies, which facilitated the racket to up profits. The CB has already charged an automobile showroom in Kochi for tax fraud. The Motor Vehicle Department has suspended the firm’s licence to sell vehicles. Investigators said more indictments were in the offing.