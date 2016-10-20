Calicut University has extended the last date to apply for its private registration in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to October 27.

The university had witnessed an unprecedented rush for private registration after admissions were not possible through the School of Distance Education.

University officials said on Wednesday that those who failed to apply online before October 27 would be given time till November 4 to apply with a fine of Rs.100.

Application forms, documents to be submitted along with the application, and information about qualification and fee will be available on the university homepage www.universityofcalicut.

info.

Fee can be paid through Akshaya centres, Friends Janasevana centres or State Bank of Travancore. The printouts of application can be submitted before November 11.

The university will make available spot admission facility until October 25. Those seeking spot admission to colleges should pay a special fee of Rs.50. They should reach the university campus with the fee receipt and certificates in original.