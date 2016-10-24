The Confederation of University Employees Organisations, the umbrealla organisation of the service bodies in various universities, has threatened to launch an agitation against the failure of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University to adhere to the provisions of the University Act in appointments.

They have also called for a vigilance inquiry into the functioning of the university so far.

According to Confederation Acting general secretary Harilal, though the Act makes it clear that employees of other universities should be given the freedom to opt to the new university, the current dispensation has taken a negative attitude, he said. Moreover the government has already entrusted the PSC with the appointment of non-teaching staff.

Since the PSC cannot make appointments to posts from section officer to joint registrar, retired government employees and others are being appointed on a temporary basis.

Outsourced

Meanwhile, the responsibility of conducting examinations has been outsourced by the university destroying the secrecy character of the process, he alleged.

He wanted the government to take the initiative in giving shape to a Statue for the Technological University and also to amend related provisions in the University Act.

They also called for appointment of a Finance Officer for the university.