The three-day arts festival of CBSE schools under the Vanchinad Sahodaya Schools Complex (VSSC) will be held at the Sree Narayana Public School campus here from November 3.

The festival will be inaugurated by the Special Secretary to the State government B. Ashok at a function to be presided over by the VSSC president Fr. Jisho Thomas.

2,300 students

Secretary of the Sree Narayana Education Trust, K. Sasikumar said that more than 2,300 students from 42 schools from the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kolllam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha will be competing for 40 events from 10 stages.

While in one stage the competition will carry on till 11 p.m. on the first two days, in all the other stages the competitions will end by 7 p.m. he said.

Winners will become eligible for competing in the State-level CBSE schools arts festival which begins on November 10 at Adimali. City Police Commissioner S. Satheesh Bino will be the chief guest at the valedictory function.