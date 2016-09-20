Alleged irregularities in appointments to Palakkad medical college

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Monday submitted a quick verification (QV)report at the special Vigilance court in Thrissur without naming former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and former SC/ST Welfare Minister A.P. Anil Kumar as accused in a case of alleged irregularities in making appointments to the new Palakkad Medical College.

The court had ordered the verification against Mr. Chandy and Mr. Anil Kumar on the basis of a complaint filed by P. Rajeevan, a local BJP leader. The VACB told the court that there was nothing prima facie against Mr. Chandy and Mr. Anil Kumar. It also said a case was registered against medical college special officer S. Subbiah and the investigation was on. The VACB said it would make the former Chief Minister and the Minister accused if it got any evidence. VACB Circle Inspector N. Vijayakumar would lead the investigation.