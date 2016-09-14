: The tradition of presenting Uthrada Kizhi to the women of the erstwhile Kochi Royal family was kept alive when the purse was handed over to Saumyavathi Thampuratti, wife of A.R. Rajaraja Varma of Raj Bhavan Kovilakom at Vayaskara Hills here on Tuesday.

The tradition dates back to the pre-Independence period when the Maharaja of Kochi decided to present the women members of his family with a purse to purchase Onakkodi. The distribution of the royal gift was scheduled for Uthradom.

With the formation of the Travancore and Cochin States, the tradition was formalised as an endowment called Travancore-Cochin State Charities-Sree Rama Varma Endowment-Uthradom Payment and the responsibility was undertaken by the government. The Collector of Thrissur is the custodian of the fund. At present,there are 73 beneficiaries in the State, only one of them resides at Kottayam. Ms. Saumyavathy Thampuratti belongs to the Nadackal Kovilakom of Elankunnapuzha, one of the royal lines of the erstwhile Cochin Court.