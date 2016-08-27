War of words:A mock U.S. presidential election campaign held at Greenwoods Public School and Junior College, Bekal, on Tuesday.

School authorities say the event was held to create awareness on world affairs in students

With a view to fostering awareness on world affairs, the students of a school here amused their friends and teachers holding a mock campaign for the keenly awaited U.S. presidential elections.

An excited audience enjoyed the delicately crafted programme organised by Greenwoods Public School and Junior College, Bekal, here on Tuesday. Akhil, a student of Class XI, came as the Republican Party nominee Donald Trump, while Akshitha, of Class IX, was in the outfit of Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party candidate.

Against terror

Both of them, in their speech, underscored the need to firmly counter terrorism and deal with the threat posed by extremist forces.

The students came up with a series of queries which were enthusiastically answered by “Mr. Trump” and “Ms. Clinton”.

Questions towards Mr. Trump were mainly about his policy on immigration and relations towards India, while Ms. Clinton had to confront issues regarding the changes she is planning to bring in and her support for India in the United Nations.

Objective

The social department of the school organised the programme to acquaint the students with the American democratic exercise, school Principal M. Ramachandran said.

The programme was inaugurated by Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh on Tuesday.