Hundreds climb the hill to pay tribute to Naranath Bhranthan

Hundreds of people climbed the 500-metre-high Rayiranellur hill near Pattambi on Monday to pay respects to Naranath Bhranthan, a legendary mystic who lived a life free of rituals, signifying the inconsistency of life. The annual pilgrimage that began early in the morning continued till late in the evening. Most pilgrims offered floral tributes to the mystic, who, legend says, rolled up boulders to the peak of the hill only to push them down.

There were pilgrims from Tamil Nadu too. After offering floral tributes to Naranath Bhranthan, the pilgrims offered prayers at the Durga temple atop the hill.

Better future

Legend has it that goddess Durga appeared before Naranath Bhranthan on the first day of the Malayalam month of Thulam and gave him answers on existence and its cause. People climb the hill on this day every year, hopeful of a better future. The day fell on Monday this year.

“There was a huge rush right from the morning. The climb, known as Rayiranellur Malakayattam, is getting more popular across the State.

Till recent years, the practice was confined only to those who hail from Palakkad, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts,” said S. Prasad, a pilgrim from Shoranur.

The police and the district administration have made elaborate arrangements to ensure safety of the pilgrims and to provide them basic facilities such as safe drinking water.

Those who led the rituals at the temple recalled the myth of Panthirukulam or the 12-member clan that forms an integral part of Kerala’s mystic culture. According to the myth, Naranath Bhranthan was part of the Panthirukulam, a genetic order that exposes the vainness of the complicated caste system in Kerala.

The message

It is believed that Naranath Bhranthan used to roll up boulders to the peak of the Rayiranallur hill every morning only to release them by noon. This was done to show the fate of people who hoarded wealth.