University of Kerala to restore private registrations at undergraduate level

The University of Kerala has decided to restore private registrations at the undergraduate level. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Syndicate on Tuesday.

The issue was taken up for discussion in the wake of widespread concerns that had cropped up following the decision to discontinue private registrations, except those facilitated through the School of Distance Education (SDE).

Private registrations had been facilitated during the two years when the recognition of the SDE had been withheld by the University Grants Commission. As per the earlier decision of the Syndicate, students who had gained registrations until then remained unaffected.

The Syndicate standing committee on affiliations has been entrusted with studying the various modalities while reinstating the mode of study such as the courses. It has been directed to submit a report in this regard at the next Syndicate meeting.

The long-standing delay in the declaration of results of examinations conducted for degree programmes was also taken up for discussion. It was resolved that the results of the fifth and sixth semesters will be published without fail on June 17 and 26 respectively. Members pointed out that the varsity lagged behind others in the State in the declaration of results.

Many universities have commenced the admission process to postgraduate courses.

It was also decided to amend the University Statute to implement the government decision to permit mutual transfers before the declaration of probation. The permission for research scholars to access the research wing at the varsity headquarters has been reinstated.

They have been provided access for one hour each before and after the lunch break.

Eight University Institutes of Technology (UITs) will be established at Vallakadavu, Chariparambu, Kattakada, Kayamkulam, Azhoor, Kanjiramkulam, Tholicode and Kallara this fiscal. In addition, an University Institute of Management (UIM) will come up at Muthukulam.