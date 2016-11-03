Excise officials on Wednesday arrested three men and seized Rs.45,37,750 from them at the excise check-post at Muthanga on the Kerala-Karnataka border on Wednesday.

Those arrested were identified as Aboobacker, 39, of Ayyappankattil in Wayanad; Ameer, 29, of Koduvally; and Abdulla, 62, of Kannarakunnummel in Kozhikode district. They were taking the cash from Mysuru to Kozhikode on a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus, the officials said. The accused were handed over to the Sulthan Bathery police.

According to the data available with the Excise and Police Departments, officials had seized unaccounted cash totalling Rs. 6,42,44,250, including Rs. 3,19,44,250 by Excise officials, at Muthanga since April 1.