Ending the prolonged uncertainty over the future of the Uduma Spinning Mill, Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan has said that steps will be taken to function the defunct mill from December.

Mr. Jayarajan’s assurance came at a review meeting held on the premises of the mill at Mailatty, near Poinachi, on Sunday. Uduma MLA K. Kunhiraman presided over the meeting.

The mill, under the State Textile Corporation, has remained non-functional ever since it was opened in 2011 at the fag end of the previous LDF government due to financial crisis and a case pending in a court following dispute over appointment of staff, he said.

Financial aid

The mill required an immediate assistance of Rs.1,536.71 lakh to turn it functional even as the State had earmarked Rs.1 crore in its budget and the rest would be met from the fund mopped up from the Kasaragod development package prepared by the P. Prabhakaran Commission or from the fund pooled by the State, he said.

Case pending

As many as 12 job aspirants had approached the court following dispute over their recruitment.

The lawyer representing the aggrieved persons had expressed willingness to withdraw the case on the basis of an assurance that the government would publish a fresh rank list on the basis of conducting recruitment examination in a transparent manner, Mr. Jayarajan said terming the demand of the jobseekers as genuine.

Cotton threads

The mill once put into operational mode could manufacture 4,000 kg of cotton threads a day.

The mill would help provide direct job to 183 persons, besides providing indirect employment to another 100 people, the Minister said.

