Expressing solidarity with the tribal community at Athirappilly, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the UDF would not support the proposed Athirappilly hydro-electric project, which will damage the biodiversity in the area.

Minister for Electricity Kadakampally Surendran said the project would be implemented after reaching a consensus. But no allies in the UDF were ready for consensus, he said while addressing a meeting held at Vazhachal to declare the UDF stance on the project on Friday.

“Though I favoured the project earlier, I changed my stand after a discussion with the local community. The UDF took the decision against the project following my report,”Mr. Chennithala said. Athirappilly is not an issue of the people of Chalakudy alone. I will be there with the local people in the agitation to protect Athirappilly, he said.