: N.K. Premachandran, MP, will lead a dawn-to-dusk fast and demonstration by the United Democratic Front (UDF) at Paripally Junction on October 14 to register protest against the alleged nexus between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and a section of private medical college managements which has come in the way of the Paripally Medical College Hospital securing the recognition of the Medical Council of India.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary Sooranad Rajashekaran said the fast would be inaugurated by KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran. In the evening, the former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and K. Muraleedharan, MLA, will speak. DCC president Kodikunnil Suresh will preside over the demonstration.

Mr. Rajashekaran alleged that the State government was promoting the unholy nexus. This had created apprehension whether the Rs. 540 crore spent on the Paripally Medical College Hospital project would go down the drain. The previous UDF government had left office after putting in place all facilities required for the institution to function as a super-specialty hospital, he said.

Mr. Rajashekaran alleged “even local MLA G.S. Jayalal was hand in glove with a section of the private medical college managements to scuttle the Paripally Medical College project”. He alleged that in order to ensure that the medical college does not get the required clearance from the Medical Council of India (MCI), the LDF government failed to recruit the faculty members required to teach the subjects for the first-year MBBS course.