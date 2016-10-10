: The United Democratic Front (UDF) has called for a hartal in the district on October 15 in protest against the State government’s stand on the Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA).

The government’s stance was stated in an affidavit submitted before the High Court recently in a case related to a quarry unit at Konni village in Pathanamthitta district.

S. Ashokan, UDF district convener, said here on Sunday that the stand taken by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government was akin to accepting that 123 villages in Kerala were under ESA limits. The Oommen V. Oommen committee had been appointed against the backdrop of the Union government’s draft notification of the Kasturirangan report on the Western Ghats. Now the LDF government, which extended support to the High Range Protection Council on the Kasturirangan reports, has been exposed, he said.