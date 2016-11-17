Two women from Mavelikara were run over by a train at the Chalakudy railway station at 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday. They were neighbours.

The deceased were Ponnamma, 62, wife of Vadakketharayil Thankappan Pillai, and Raji, 40, wife of Balakrishna Pillai of Mavelikara.

Ponnamma and Raji were on their way to attend a special puja at Pambumekkattu Mana, Mala. Ponnamma and Raji reached Chalakudy along with Thankappan Pillai and another relative on Malabar Express. The accident occurred when they were crossing the track to reach the opposite platform.

Though her husband and relative managed to cross the track, the women were hit by the Bangalore-Ernakulam Express and died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.